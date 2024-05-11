Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Transcontinental Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

About Transcontinental

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.