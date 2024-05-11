TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,311.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,310.49 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $768.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,330.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,222.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,087.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total transaction of $2,892,959.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,111,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 59,088 shares valued at $69,841,110. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.