Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Travelzoo Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.68. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,393,302 shares in the company, valued at $46,975,660.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 148,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,335 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Travelzoo by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Articles

