Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $93.41, but opened at $87.06. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Trex shares last traded at $89.58, with a volume of 390,265 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TREX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Trex Stock Down 6.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Trex by 559.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,314,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,428 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Trex by 30.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at about $10,519,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

