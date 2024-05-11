Truist Financial Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,425.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,311.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.6 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,310.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,222.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,087.09. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $768.05 and a 52-week high of $1,330.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 59,088 shares valued at $69,841,110. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.