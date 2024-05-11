Truist Financial Corp Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total value of $2,529,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,137,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total value of $2,529,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,137,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,529 shares of company stock worth $28,040,672. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.22.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $484.72 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $488.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

