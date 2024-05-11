Truist Financial Cuts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $180.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLDR. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.