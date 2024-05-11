TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TRX opened at $0.45 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 million, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,588 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

