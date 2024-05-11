Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.22.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.