U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

USEG stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.55. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 100.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About U.S. Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

