Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 1.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $95.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as low as $66.40 and last traded at $67.18. 7,008,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 20,477,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.93.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

