UBS Group Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.46.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

