UBS Group Raises RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $40.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker's stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $68,547.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 228,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 515.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,971,000 after purchasing an additional 469,280 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

