UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in UDR by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,066,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,276 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,428,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of UDR by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,324,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,011,000 after buying an additional 720,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in UDR by 232.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 736,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 515,180 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of UDR from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $39.04 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.