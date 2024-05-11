Unilever (NYSE:UL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Argus from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Unilever by 49.6% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 97,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 155,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.