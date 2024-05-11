Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $27.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Unity Software traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.03. 5,129,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 9,484,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on U. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $6,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,498,146 shares in the company, valued at $119,605,702.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $6,647,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,498,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,605,702.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $142,373.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Unity Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 209,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 333,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 27.9% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

