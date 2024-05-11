Ur-Energy Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:URE)

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ur-Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

TSE:URE opened at C$2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$675.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.22. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.83 million.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

