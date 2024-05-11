Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ VALU opened at $39.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.80. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 47.81%.
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
