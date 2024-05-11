Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,476 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Olympic Steel worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at $2,816,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 29.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 19.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $54.03 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.10 million. Analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

