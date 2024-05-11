Van ECK Associates Corp Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ HALO opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

