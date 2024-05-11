Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 381.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 18.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALE. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

ALLETE Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $63.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 65.58%.

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.