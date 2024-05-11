Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $14.18.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

