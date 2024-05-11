Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,096 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $320.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 891.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.25 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

