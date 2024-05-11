VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Trading Down 0.7%

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 1.42% of VanEck Future of Food ETF worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in sustainable agriculture and food innovations. YUMY was launched on Nov 30, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

