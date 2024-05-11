Vaxart (VXRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Vaxart to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 108.45% and a negative net margin of 1,117.56%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. On average, analysts expect Vaxart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vaxart Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

