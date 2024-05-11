Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Veritex

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Veritex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $191.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Veritex by 1,319.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.