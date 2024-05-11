Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 1,307.47%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VRCA opened at $8.00 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $339.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

