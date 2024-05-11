VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) PT Raised to C$15.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their target price on VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of VerticalScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of FORA opened at C$9.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.58. VerticalScope has a 52 week low of C$3.11 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.13 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.03.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

