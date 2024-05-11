VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.83 and last traded at $115.83. 93 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.56.
VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.
