Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of VIA opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
