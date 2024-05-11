Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VIA opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Via Renewables stock. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Metis Global Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Via Renewables as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

