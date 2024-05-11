Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of BellRing Brands worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. FMR LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,524,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after purchasing an additional 84,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after buying an additional 906,559 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,232,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,040,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 9.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,904,000 after acquiring an additional 99,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR opened at $59.83 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

