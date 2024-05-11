Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,924 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,550 shares of company stock valued at $20,384,302. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.