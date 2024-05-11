Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Shares Down 7.9%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 89,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 126,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIRX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $29.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

