Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Shares Down 7.9%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 89,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 126,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on VIRX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viracta Therapeutics
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.