Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the April 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 90,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

