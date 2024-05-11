Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 935,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 471,082 shares.The stock last traded at $36.22 and had previously closed at $37.97.

The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VITL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,110,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $292,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,110,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $2,138,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,582,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,119,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,046. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 121,596 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 79.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 231,985 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

