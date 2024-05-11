Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Shares Down 1.3%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Get Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for power trains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.