Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Trading Up 0.8%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.28. 1,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Vonovia Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

