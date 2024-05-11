Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $132,326,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after buying an additional 2,486,439 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,747,000 after acquiring an additional 527,229 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,382.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 450,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 420,340 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.34 and a beta of 1.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

