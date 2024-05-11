W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,137,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AR stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.55 and a beta of 3.27.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 49.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antero Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,118,000 after buying an additional 982,384 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 21.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

