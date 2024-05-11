Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.2% After Insider Selling

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $105.42 and last traded at $105.59. Approximately 5,445,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 12,057,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.80.

Specifically, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Bank of America increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

