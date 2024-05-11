Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INZY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $4.54 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.36.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04).

Insider Activity at Inozyme Pharma

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,209.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,998 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 54,837 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,885,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 505,950 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

