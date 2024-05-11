Wedbush Weighs in on Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COGT. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

