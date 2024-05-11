West Family Investments Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 10,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,943,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,429,238,000 after acquiring an additional 594,243 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 235,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $898.78 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.46 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $876.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $662.62. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $951.55.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

