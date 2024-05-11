Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 4,616.10 ($57.99) and last traded at GBX 4,400 ($55.28), with a volume of 7190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,390 ($55.15).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 5,212.77%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 4,500 ($56.53) to GBX 4,100 ($51.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,606.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,881.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,739.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

