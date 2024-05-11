WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.51 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.40.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Free Report ) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

