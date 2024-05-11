William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

