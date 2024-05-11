Windward (LON:WNWD) Shares Down 0.5%

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.26). 31,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 87,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.26).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Windward from GBX 135 ($1.70) to GBX 137 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Windward Trading Down 0.5 %

About Windward

The stock has a market capitalization of £88.65 million, a PE ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.93.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

Featured Stories

