WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.91. Approximately 14,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 19,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

The company has a market cap of $326.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTSI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,107,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,110,000 after buying an additional 36,566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 223,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 124,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

