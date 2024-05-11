Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Down 41.3% in April

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 556.0 days.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

