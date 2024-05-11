Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Worley Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. Worley has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Worley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

